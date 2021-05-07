हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vanraj Bhatia

National Award-winning music director Vanraj Bhatia dies at 93, Farhan Akhtar mourns demise

Vanraj Bhatia made a notable contribution to Indian New Wave Cinema with his exceptional music. He bagged the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the television film Tamas (1988).

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood music director Vanraj Bhatia died today at his residence in South Mumbai. The noted composer was ailing for some time. He was 93.

Vanraj Bhatia made a notable contribution to Indian New Wave Cinema with his exceptional music. He bagged the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the television film Tamas (1988), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Creative and Experimental Music (1989) and India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri (2012). He died in Mumbai in May 2021. 

Several celebrities and fans mourned the National Award-winning music composer's demise. Actor Farhan Akhtar too expressed his grief on Twitter. He wrote: RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart.

Smriti Irani too condoled his death. She tweeted: Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति

Vanraj Bhatia had composed music for films like Manthan, Bhumika, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, 36 Chaurangi Lane, Drohkaal.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

