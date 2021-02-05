हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navya Naveli

Navya Naveli wishes ‘best friend’ Abhishek Bachchan, calls him partner in crime

Navya Naveli, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently made her Instagram handle public, and ever since she did so, her pictures have been going viral. Her latest post is a selfie with Abhishek Bachchan from a football stadium that she shared to wish the actor.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@navyananda

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a selfie with her uncle Abhishek Bachchan on Friday to wish him on his birthday. She revealed in the post that he may be her favourite family member.

Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently made her Instagram handle public, and ever since she did so, her pictures have been going viral. Her latest post is a selfie with Abhishek Bachchan from a football stadium that she shared to wish the actor.

She captioned the post, “Happy birthday bestfriend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member. My partner in all crimes!”

Take a look at her adorable post:

From unseen family moments to adorable throwbacks, Navya has been treating the internet to a whole new view of the glamorous life of the Bachchans. She is acing the social media game and has left netizens stunned with her amazing personality.

Navya Naveli Nanda recently got trolled for a new project she started but immediately hit back and silenced those making fun of her. 

She also has a younger brother, Agastya, and has only recently appeared in the limelight by making her Instagram account public on December 23, 2020.

 

