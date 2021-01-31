Navya Naveli hits back at troll who asked her to get a job, read her response

MUMBAI: Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s eldest grandchild, has been making headlines this week after she received flak on an Instagram post announcing her new initiative. The venture is called Project Naveli and is aimed to empower Indian women. Despite the worthiness of her initiative, she received a bunch of mean comments on her post attacking her initiative and her.

The announcement was posted on Project Naveli’s Instagram page with the caption, "Through Project Naveli, I hope to bridge the gender gap in India by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment."

While many praised the cause, Naveli’s initiative was harshly criticised by a few. One commenter said, "Seriously india ??? Lol first provide access opportunity to at least one district of Maharashtra than talk about India simply using india name." However, Navya took the suggestion in good stride and calmly replied, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity and support."

Another person commented, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya, determined to be positive, responded, "I do have a job actually", followed by a heart emoji at the end.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She also has a younger brother, Agastya. She has only recently appeared in the limelight and made her Instagram account public on December 23, 2020.

Live TV