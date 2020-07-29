Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui writes a cryptic tweet on Rhea Chakraborty, says 'there are many like her'

New Delhi: A day after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui posted a cryptic tweet.

Shamas wrote: यहाँ पर बहुत सारे #rehachakraborty जैसे लोग हैं जो ब्लैक्मेल कर लोगों की मेहनत और इज़्ज़त पर पानी फेर देना चाहते हैं पैसा और सब कुछ हड़प कर लेना चाहते हैं।

चाहे वो ब्लैक्मेल पर्सनली किया जाये या मीडिया और ट्विटर के द्वारा

He has not taken anyone's name but is clearly hinting that there are people who blackmail the other person for money, and tarnish the hard-earned reputation.

Sometime back, Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya sent a legal notice seeking divorce and maintenance. The couple has been married for 10 long years and has two kids. Aaliya had alleged that the problems have been there for several years, due to Nawazuddin and Shamas.

Nawazuddin is currently in his hometown Budhana near Muzaffarnagar.