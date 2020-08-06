हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NCW notice to Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy and 4 others for allegedly endorsing firm accused of exploiting girls

The National Commission For Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has issued a notice to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula for allegedly promoting a modelling firm accused of exploiting girls

New Delhi: The National Commission For Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has issued a notice to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula for allegedly promoting a modelling firm accused of exploiting girls

NCW chairperson tweeted: Issued a notice to @MaheshNBhatt@UrvashiRautela @eshagupta2811@rannvijaysingha @Roymouni @princenarula88 for recording of witness statements on a complaint received from Ms @yogitabhayana, Founder @pariforindia, alleging sexual and mental assault on several

2. girls by Promoter of IMG Ventures, Mr Sunny Verma and his accomplice. Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting.

NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures

The complaint was first made by social activist Yogita Bhayana, who posted a video alleging how a person namd Sunny Verma is duping and exploiting young girls who aspire to work in the modelling and showbiz industry. 

After her video which was posted on July 15, 2020, NCW has acknowledged it and has sent notice to actors and filmmaker who promoted his company. 

 

