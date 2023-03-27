Neha Bhasin Sets Temperature Soaring In Green Bikini, Flaunts Her Curves

New Delhi: Neha Bhasin is a name that needs no introduction. A famous singer and former Bigg Boss contestant, Neha has carved a niche for herself with her melodious voice. She is also quite active on social media and often takes to the limelight with her bold and beautiful fashion outings. She loves dropping updates from her life on social media and isn't afraid to flaunt her curves.

Neha once again raised the temperature on social media with her oh-so-bold pictures. The singer is seen dressed in a green swimsuit, looking every bit ravishing. She kept her hair loose and went for a no make-up look and flaunted her beautifully done nails. The singer can be seen sitting on a swinging chair, with plants in the background. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Tropical state of mind (coconut tree emoji)."

As soon as she dropped the photos, her fans rushed into the comment section and hailed her latest look. "What I see is my dear dear friend... Who is a gem of a person and a magnificent artist," wrote one.

"I love ur beautiful smile," wrote another.

"You are beauty with brain and beauty with beast," wrote third user.



Neha Bhasin has been regularly taking over the internet by flaunting her bold fun side. She is also known to speak her mind and is famous for calling a spade a spade.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi'.

Neha has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including 'Dhunki', 'Chashni', 'Paani Ravi Da' and 'Jag Ghoomeya' to name a few. Today, let's take a look at her hot photoshoot in a black fur dress which she wore for her Goa Live concert a few days back.