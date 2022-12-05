Neha Bhasin's bold look in black cut-out co-ord raises mercury, gets brutally trolled for her fashion sense

NEW DELHI: Singer and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin has been quite experimental with her sartorial choices. The singer recently celebrated her birthday with her close friends and photos from the party were all over the internet. Neha, who turned 40 last month, hogged all the attention with her bold bodysuit outfit and her enthusiastic dance on a table. The singer often gets heavily trolled for her bold choice of clothes, however, that doesn't stop her from being what she is.

Neha once again became a target of trolls for her sensational avatar. The singer took to social media and shared a video where she is seen teasing her fans with her bold persona. She looked stunning as ever as she flaunts her curves in a skimpy tube top and pants.

The black co-ord set has cut-outs and golden detailing all over it. The singer rounded off her look with a golden choker neckpiece and matching rings, and golden shimmery shoes. She had her tresses side-swept and carried smokey eyes. Take a look at her video below:

Neha has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including 'Dhunki', 'Chashni', 'Paani Ravi Da' and 'Jag Ghoomeya' to name a few. Today, let's take a look at her hot photoshoot in a black fur dress which she wore for her Goa Live concert a few days back.