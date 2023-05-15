Neha Dhupia Opens Up On Getting Pregnant Before Marriage, Says 'My Parents Gave Me 72 Hours'

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos with her husband Angad Bedi and kids. In a recent interview, she opened up about getting pregnant before wedding and even shared her parents shocking reaction to it.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, the actress spoke candidly about getting pregnant before she got married to Angad Bedi. Neha said, "We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to go back to Bombay then and get married."

Further, she added, "My choices are not hurting anyone so then there’s no harm in doing what you want, what you please and look at where it got us."

For the unversed, Neha married actor Angad Bedi in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on May 10, 2018, following which the actress gave birth to her daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November. The duo also have a son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bed.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma playing a pregnant cop. Her performances have received a lot of love and she has a huge fanbase as well.