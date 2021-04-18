Netizens confuse death of Tamil actor Vivekh with Vivek Oberoi, the latter clears confusion

New Delhi: After actor Vivek Oberoi fans thought that he has been hospitalized in Chennai and has undergone angioplasty, the 44-years-old on Saturday (April 17), took to his Instagram account to clear the confusion.

The actor wrote a message informing netizens that he is physically fit and was not hospitalised. He added that he has been confused by fans for late Tamil actor Vivekh, who has the same name.

In the message, Vivek further expressed his condolences over the demise of popular Tamil actor-comedian Vivekh, who passed away at the age of 59 on April 17, 2021.

The 'Masti' actor Instagram message read, "There has been a false news report about me being hospitalised in Chennai, I would like to clarify that I am safe and healthy with my family in Mumbai, but deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Actor Vivek from the Tamil industry. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and fans."

Here's his post:



Earlier, the 'Saathiya' actor had taken to Instagram to share a video of himself receiving his first COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Vivek's recent works include his role in the 2019 film 'PM Narendra Modi', his Malayalam Debut in the film 'Lucifer' in 2019 as well. He also appeared as a judge in the reality TV show 'India's Best Dramebaaz' in the same year. He also starred in the sports-drama OTT show 'Inside Edge' created by Karan Anshuman and released on Prime Video. The intriguing series revolved around a fictional T20 cricket team whose owners indulge in spot-fixing.