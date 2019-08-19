Netizens troll Sonam Kapoor for her 'half Sindhi, half Peshawari' comment, actress hits back

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was mercilessly trolled for revealing that 'she is half Sindhi and half Peshwari' in an interview with BBC. In the same interview, the actress also reacted on the Government's decision to revoke Article 370 and India's relationship with Pakistan.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, Sonam said, "I think it’s very complicated and I don’t understand it as much because there is so much contrary news everywhere so I don’t really know what the truth is. I believe in having peaceful discourse and understanding what’s going on. So when I have the complete information is when I think I can give an opinion.”

She also explained that her family has its roots in Pakistan as she is half Sindhi and half Peshawari. However, this didn't go down well with the netizens, who accused her of being 'anti-national'. She was also trolled for her lack of knowledge on Article 370.

Why don't you just relocate to #Pakistan #SonamKapoor? Then u'd be close to ur relatives. I was fond of you but after ur anti-national statement, you lost my respect! Count me out to ever watch ur movies again. — Payal Budhrani (@PayalBudh) August 19, 2019

@sonamkapoor you are privileged, our family also rooted from Pakistan gave up everything made everything here. its not the people its idea of pakistan that needs to be killed and you empathize with it very much. shame on you. #SonamKapoor

#SonamKapoor A deshdrohi lady like her should be jailed and banned for life for insulting the Indian Army and for disrespecting their wife's sacrifice... The Whole Bollywood is a Garbage.

— Abhinaba Debnath (@AbhinabaDebnat2) August 19, 2019

#SonamKapoor Sometimes these #BollywoodBimbos just need to open their mouth and mouth absurdities on topics that they just don't understand. I pity such stupidity in a woman. Women are otherwise so knowledgeable and articulate.

However, Sonam took to Twitter to lash out at trolls for misinterpreting her statements. She wrote, "Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job."

Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 19, 2019

In the interview with BBC, Sonam had expressed her displeasure over ban on Bollywood films in Pakistan. She claimed that despite not showing Pakistan in a negative light, her film Neerja was banned in the country.