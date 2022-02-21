हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shibani Dandekar

New bride Shibani Dandekar grooves with her gal pal in car post wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for almost three years now, got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. The couple reportedly tied the knot as per Christian rituals. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar is surely one of the coolest brides in B-town. Shibani, who exchanged vows with filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar in a simple and elegant daytime wedding on Saturday, shared a car trip video with her gang on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The actor can be seen dressed in a pink shirt, wearing shades with her hair tied in a messy bun. Her huge engagement ring can also be spotted.

Shibani Dandekar

Take a look at other photos from their wedding, shared on social media:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aza (@azafashions)

 

Earlier in the day, the newlyweds were spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai. 

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for almost three years now, got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. The couple reportedly tied the knot as per Christian rituals. 

Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora, Samir Kocchar, Saqib Saleem and Rhea Chakraborty, among others, were present at the low-key function.

 

