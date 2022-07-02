NewsLifestylePeople
NIKKI TAMBOLI

Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for COVID-19.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nikki took to Instagram and shared her health update with her fans and followers.

 

"Hello Everyone, I have tested positive for Covid- 19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions," she posted.

Nikki also requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"Humble request to the one's who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! and urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the Covid protocols," she urged.

As soon as Nikki opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis, netizens chimed into the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.
"Oh! Get well soon Nikki," actor Abhinav Shukla commented.

"Take care Nikki," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, India reported 17,070 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan among several other celebrities contracted COVID-19. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?