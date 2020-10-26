Nora Fatehi looks like an angle in seer all-white top, body-hugging skirt — Check out

MUMBAI: Actor Nora Fatehi is basking in the success of a recently released music track 'Naach Meri Rani', which has gone to receive a mammoth response from the viewers. The bold and beautiful Moroccan beauty often breaks the internet with her sensational dance moves.

Known for her killer dance moves, she often shares her dance videos on social media.

Apart from her stunning dance moves, Nora is also known for keeping her fashion game right, which often sets hearts of her fans racing for this reason on the internet.

Nora recently shared some of her photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram and needless to say, she was nothing short of drop-dead gorgeous. The 28-year-old opted for a clean, minimalistic look and yet made a stunning statement.

The 'Nachi Nachi' girl slayed in a white turtleneck sheer top with long sleeves which had a tonal abstract pattern throughout and a figure-hugging fit. The bandage skirt added the oomph factor to the look.

Wondering how much the separates cost? The sheer turtleneck top costs USD 490 or Rs 36,071 and the skirt are priced at USD 1090 or Rs 80,256.

Nora’s sartorial choices are a great fit for a sundowner party or dinner party.