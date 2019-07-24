close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shows off her fierce dance avatar in 'Street Dancer 3D' —Watch

Videos of Nora dancing with Varun and Shraddha on the sets of 'Street Dancer 3D' were splashed on social media sometime back. 

Nora Fatehi shows off her fierce dance avatar in &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039; —Watch

New Delhi: 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi is going places after her belly dance moves in 'Satyamev Jayate' song became the talk of the town. The Moroccan beauty was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' in a song and again hogged the limelight for her groovy presence.

Now, she will next be seen in 'ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part.

She shared a perfect dance tease of the movie which is still in progress and this time the stunner has put on her fierce mode on. Her caption read: “Keeping it Fierce while shooting for Street Dancer 3D.. in progress stay tuned ..#sd3 #streetdancer #comingsoon @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza @tseries.official @varundvn @shraddhakapoor @zoya.makeupandhair @sumit.baruah.”

Isn't she looking totally on fire?

Videos of Nora dancing with Varun and Shraddha on the sets of 'Street Dancer 3D' were splashed on social media sometime back. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 film 'ABCD 2' and also stars Prabhudheva in an interesting part.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

A few days back Nora was seen grooving to 'O Saki Saki' track from John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' and once again the dancing queen set the YouTube on fire.

 

 

 

