Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha hits back at trolls slamming her endorsing a condom - Watch viral video

Nushrratt Bharuccha's new film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa. 

Nushrratt Bharuccha hits back at trolls slamming her endorsing a condom - Watch viral video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is gearing up for her upcoming film, Janhit Mein Jaari, which marks her second solo lead film after 'Chhorii'. Nushrratt took to her social media, hitting back at the trolls who slammed her for endorsing the use of condoms in the latest posters of the film. 

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her social media, sharing a video of hers issuing a 'Janhit Mein Jaari' statement, clapping back at all the distasteful comments by haters. In the caption, she shares, "#JanhitMeinJaari"

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa. The story is about a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboos, while also fighting back against her family and the neighbourhood.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is slated to hit the theatres on June 10, 2022. 

After the roaring success of Chhorii, Nushrratt will be seen in its sequel as the makers have decided to take the story franchise forward. Tentatively titled 'Chhorii 2', the sequel directed by Vishal Furia.

The film will be produced by Psych, which is Abundantia Entertainment's horror vertical; Crypt TVs and T-Series with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma continuing as producers.

Nushrratt Bharuccha also has Ram Setu in the pipeline with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

 

 

 

 

