On Amrish Puri's birth anniversary, a look back at Mogambo's most iconic characters!

New Delhi: On late legendary actor Amrish Puri's 89th birth anniversary (June 22) social media is abuzz with his most iconic looks and characters. Born on June 22, 1932, in Punjab’s Nawanshahr, Amrish Puri ruled Hindi Cinema for decades with his path-breaking roles.

He carved his own niche with his sheer hard work and featured in more than 350 films. From portraying a villainous character to an extremely concerned father, he did justice to each and every role, becoming one of the most prolific actors of his time. His elder brothers late Chaman Puri and Madan Puri were also actors. He had two other siblings - elder sister Chandrakanta, and a younger brother, Harish Puri.

Puri died on December 27, 2004, after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

On his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his best roles of all times which made him an overnight star.

Mogambo (Mr India)

Mogambo Khush Hua! There can never be another Mogambo for us, as the late icon aced his performance with utmost brilliance and finesse. Mr India was one of the highest-grossing films of that time and also had Anil Kapoor and late actor Sridevi in lead roles. The film was directed by Shekhar Kapur and was released in 1987.

CM Balraj Chauhan (Nayak)

This character created new heights for him. He portrayed the role of CM Balraj Chauhan, a corrupt politician. His performance was highly appreciated. The film had Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the lead role and was directed by S Shankar and was released in 2001.

Thakur Durjan Singh (Karan Arjun)

This action-thriller was directed by Rakesh Roshan and it was one of the hits of the 90s. Apart from Puri, the film had Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol and Rakhee in lead roles. It released in 1995.

Thakur Baldev Singh aka Babuji (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

This movie is still popular among fans and we still see people recreating the iconic scenes from the movie. DDLJ was one of the biggest hits and was loved by one and all. The film had Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and Farida Jalal in lead roles. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this classic released in 1995.

Indrajit Chadha (Damini)

This is one of his most famous characters of all times. The film also starred Meenakshi Seshadri, Sunny Deol and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it was released in 1993.

Kishorilal (Pardes)

His character in Pardes was highly appreciated by everyone. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, and Alok Nath in lead roles, the film was directed by Subhash Ghai. It released in 1997.