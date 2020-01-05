हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, let's take a look at some of her best pics with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, who turned 34, married Ranveer Singh in a two-part fairytale wedding in the picturesque location of Lake Como in Italy in November 2018.

On Deepika Padukone&#039;s birthday, let&#039;s take a look at some of her best pics with Ranveer Singh
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone has turned a 34 today and as she celebrates her special day with husband Ranveer Singh and the team of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' in Lucknow, we decided to go on a nostalgia trip. On her birthday, let's take a look at some of her most stunning pictures with Ranveer - the couple who sets goals every so often. 

We surfed their respective Instagrams to bring to you their most breathtaking pictures.

Check them out here:

Of course, first up are their wedding pictures in which Deepika and Ranveer totally made everyone skip their heartbeats for a second. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Here's how the couple made a stunning entry for their Mumbai reception.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Made for each other!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

"Cuddles and snuggles!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! @ranveersingh @anishapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

And, you don't need any caption for this. Indeed, Ranveer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No caption needed  @deepikapadukone #RamLeela

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

When Ranveer's expression and caption totally took the cake.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DP 2.0! Original  ...   ! ;) #twomuchtohandle @deepikapadukone @madametussauds

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

When Deepika and Ranveer turned one together.

And, the kiss of love!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All I want for Christmas

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Deepika and Ranveer got married in a two-part fairytale wedding in the picturesque location of Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15, 2018. They dated for six years before tying the knot.

They are one of the most successful actors of the industry and have several blockbuster films to their credits, including 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', in which they co-starred with each other.

As of now, Deepika will be next seen in 'Chhapaak'. The film hits the screens on January 10. The couple's forthcoming film is '83'.  

Happy birthday, Deepika Padukone!

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone birthdayRanveer SinghDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singhchhapaak
