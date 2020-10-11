On Hardik Pandya's birthday, ladylove Natasa Stankovic treats us to some unseen moments from their family life

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 27 today and his ladylove Natasa Stankovic shared some postcard-worthy photos and videos to wish him. Along with the post, Natasa dedicated a lovely note to Hardik. He is currently busy with the IPL in the UAE while Natasa and their son Agastya are in India.

The model's post features adorable father-son moments, a glimpse of how Hardik proposed to her and pages from her pregnancy diary.

"Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I'm thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together. Can't wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most. You are the best and we love you. Keep shining and inspiring us. You deserve all the happiness in the world," Natasa captioned her post.

Scroll through the album here:

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in January 2020. They welcomed their son in July. An elated Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Happy birthday, Hardik Pandya!