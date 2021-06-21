हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

On International Yoga Day 2021, Sara Ali Khan strikes a 'tree pose' amid lush green meadows!

On International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself performing Vrksasana (Tree Pose) amid lush greenery where she was seen enjoying the fresh air.

On International Yoga Day 2021, Sara Ali Khan strikes a &#039;tree pose&#039; amid lush green meadows!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: On International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to spread a hopeful message on yoga and encouraged her fans to 'find themselves' through the peaceful practice. 

She shared a picture of herself performing Vrksasana (Tree Pose) amid lush greenery and fresh air. The actress looked deeply involved in the pose as she perfectly balanced on one leg. 

In the caption, she wrote, "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self, Happy International Yoga Day."

Check out her latest post:

 

Sara Ali Khan is a regular at the gym and is often papped in workout attire throughout the week. She's incorporated yoga into her lifestyle as well for a holistic approach to fitness.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan in 2020.  Apart from that, she has ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her kitty. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanInternational Yoga Day 2021Yoga Day 2021Yoga DayInternational Yoga Day
Next
Story

'There's no truth to it': Sonu Sood did NOT buy his son an expensive car for Father's Day!

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day