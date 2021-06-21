On International Yoga Day 2021, Sara Ali Khan strikes a 'tree pose' amid lush green meadows!

New Delhi: On International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to spread a hopeful message on yoga and encouraged her fans to 'find themselves' through the peaceful practice.

She shared a picture of herself performing Vrksasana (Tree Pose) amid lush greenery and fresh air. The actress looked deeply involved in the pose as she perfectly balanced on one leg.

In the caption, she wrote, "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self, Happy International Yoga Day."

Check out her latest post:

Sara Ali Khan is a regular at the gym and is often papped in workout attire throughout the week. She's incorporated yoga into her lifestyle as well for a holistic approach to fitness.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan in 2020. Apart from that, she has ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her kitty. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.