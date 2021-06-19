Sara Ali Khan shares adorable childhood pic from school, can you spot her?

New Delhi: On Saturday (June 19), Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from her childhood and asked fans to see if they can spot her.

The picture is from Sara's school days and appears to be a typical class picture we've all clicked while in school. As a child, Sara looks incredibly cute as she pouts and poses for the picture.

Check out the throwback picture:

Earlier, Sara had spoken about the newest addition to their family, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second child to a leading daily.

She told News18, "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them."

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan in 2020. Apart from that, she has ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her kitty. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.