On Sridevi's death anniversary, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others pay tribute

New Delhi: The first female superstar of Indian cinema, the late legendary actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018. The shocking news engulfed the world with sadness as all her fans spread across the globe could not fathom that the icon would leave for her heavenly abode so early. She was only 54.

Sridevi died of 'accidental drowning' in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding function.

On her second death anniversary, several Bollywood personalities including family members took to social media and recalled the good times spent with the diva.

From daughter Janhvi Kapoor, brother-in-law and actor Anil Kapoor to close friend and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra to Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, everyone posted pictures with the legendary shining star of Indian cinema who worked not just in Hindi but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies.

Sridevi was cremated with full state honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No. 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West on February 28, 2018. Her mortal remains were wrapped in tri-colour and her entire family was in a state of grief. Her ashes were immersed in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

An ocean of fan following and Bollywood celebs paid their last respects to the actress, who won a million hearts. Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void which can never be filled.

None can ever reign the hearts of the masses and classes alike with sheer brilliance and superlative acting talent - a quality which Sridevi effortlessly portrayed on-screen.

May her soul rest in peace!