On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, Sara Ali Khan 'thanks' late co-star for 'all moments and memories'!

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, sending shock waves across the nation, and leaving behind his loved ones grieving his loss. The actor's death case is being investigated by three premiere agencies - Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) respectively.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has remembered her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away in 2020. She recalled all the moments shared with the late actor and thanked him for giving her all the moments and memories.

Sara shared a picture with Sushant from her maiden film 'Kedarnath' which released in 2018. Alongside the image, she wrote: "From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope, so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you'll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever."

'Kedarnath' is a romantic disaster film written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It tells an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity.

Sushant died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.

 

