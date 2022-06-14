Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary, says 'Miss you everyday"
On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, his ex-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty penned an emotional note for the late actor.
NEW DELHI: On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary on Tuesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, has shared a string of throwback pictures and penned an emotional note.
Rhea posted a motley of pictures with Sushant on Instagram. In the throwback images, the late actor and Rhea are seen spending some happy times together.
She captioned the image: "Miss you every day" along with a heart emoji.
The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020. On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre'.
Sushant died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.
