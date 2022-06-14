NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary, says 'Miss you everyday"

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, his ex-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty penned an emotional note for the late actor. 

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary, says 'Miss you everyday

NEW DELHI: On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary on Tuesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, has shared a string of throwback pictures and penned an emotional note.

 

Rhea posted a motley of pictures with Sushant on Instagram. In the throwback images, the late actor and Rhea are seen spending some happy times together.

She captioned the image: "Miss you every day" along with a heart emoji.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020. On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre'.

Sushant died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.

Sushant Singh Rajputsecond death anniversarySSR sudden deathEx-girlfriendRhea Chakrabortyremembrance postBollywood Actor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'