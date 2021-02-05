Oops! Randeep Hooda shares old film clip where Kangana Ranaut plays 'Rehana'- Watch

New Delhi: Following actress Kangana Ranaut’s reaction to singer Rihanna’s post about the farmers’ protest, actor Randeep Hooda took the opportunity to share a throwback video in which the actress essays the role of a character named Rehana.

The video Randeep shared is a snippet from the film ‘Once Upon a Time In Mumbai’ in which he played the role of ACP Agnel Wilson.

In the short clip, the actor is shown a picture of Kangana and asked if he knows her to which he replies by saying, “Isse kaun nahi jaanta - mashoor film star Rehana (Who doesn't know her - she's Rehana, the famous film star).”

He captioned the post saying that the conspiracy is a big one and added a laughing emoji.

Check out the clip of the film that Randeep Hooda shared:

The video went viral almost immediately after it was uploaded and has garnered over 250 thousand views and has been liked by 23.4K users thus far.

For those who don’t know, actress Kangana Ranaut recently lashed out at pop star Rihanna after the singer posted a Tweet about the farmers' protest.

Kangana did not mince words as she retweeted the singer's post and captioned it with a strong message, setting into motion a series of events that has evoked a response from celebrities and politicians on the topic of the farmers’ protest.