Diljit Dosanjh and Shibani Dandekar react to Rihanna's tweet on farmers' protest

New Delhi: A day after international singer Rihanna tweeted about the internet services being shut in New Delhi amid the ongoing farmers' protest in the capital, many celebrities have reacted to it.

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and model-VJ cum host Shibani Dandekar too expressed their views on RiRi's post. Both shared a screenshot of Rihanna and her post on Instagram story. Take a look at the screenshot here:

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut too reacted to Rihanna's tweet. She wrote: No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.

The actress has previously too reacted strongly against the Republic Day violence when the farmers' tractor rally took place.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.