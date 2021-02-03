हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rihanna

Diljit Dosanjh and Shibani Dandekar react to Rihanna's tweet on farmers' protest

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. 

Diljit Dosanjh and Shibani Dandekar react to Rihanna&#039;s tweet on farmers&#039; protest

New Delhi: A day after international singer Rihanna tweeted about the internet services being shut in New Delhi amid the ongoing farmers' protest in the capital, many celebrities have reacted to it. 

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and model-VJ cum host Shibani Dandekar too expressed their views on RiRi's post. Both shared a screenshot of Rihanna and her post on Instagram story. Take a look at the screenshot here: 

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut too reacted to Rihanna's tweet. She wrote: No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.

The actress has previously too reacted strongly against the Republic Day violence when the farmers' tractor rally took place. 

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rihannarihanna on indian farmersFarmers' protestFarmers protestDiljit DosanjhKangana RanautShibani DandekarRed Fort violenceInternet
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rihanna’s post about farmers’ protest, says ‘sit down you fool’
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M22S

Beware of fraud messages claiming free stay packages at luxurious hotels