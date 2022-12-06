Pakistani actress Hania Aamir mobbed by crowd, actress loses her cool - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is known for starring in several hit daily soaps recentlty found herself in the middle of a controversy. She was mobbed by a massive crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of the actress in Gujranwala recently. But the crowd got unmanageable and the actress lost her cool.

A video from the event has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in November this year. She was safely escorted to her car by security in charge who kept the army of fans at bay. The crazy crowd tried getting too close for comfort with the actress and this created a major security issue. Take a look at the viral video of the Pakistani actress:

Hania made her screen debut with comedy film Janaan in 2016. However, she got fame with Titli and Visaal. In 2017, she featured in comedy drama Na Maloom Afraad 2 and the aerial combat-war Parwaaz Hai Junoon in 2018. Hania was noted for her performances in 2019 drama Anaa.

In 2021, she was seen portraying Hala Hamza in the family-drama Mere Humsafar opposite Farhan Saeed and became a household name. The TV show The gained huge popularity not only in Pakistan but also in Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

It earned her fandom and massive recognition in the country.