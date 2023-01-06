topStoriesenglish
Palak Tiwari grabs eyeballs in super-hot attire, looks gorgeous in a corset top-leather pants!

Palak was spotted in Mumbai by the paps as she got out of her car. The actress looked stunning and grabbed the attention of all the cameras. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari made a bombing appearance on Friday and the internet is going crazy. The 'Bijlee Bijlee' actress was tapped in a stunning wine corset top and brown leather pants. She grabbed all the eyeballs and has now taken over the internet with her look.

Palak was spotted in Mumbai by the paps as she got out of her car. The actress looked stunning and grabbed the attention of all the cameras. She is one of the new faces in the industry but has a fan following of millions on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Palak rose to fame after she featured in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu. She recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan. She will be seen in a very different role in her next project 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sanjay Dutt.

Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film`s cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, apart from Palak and Sanjay.

