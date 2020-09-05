हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pandit Jasraj

Pandit Jasraj's daughter Durga Jasraj thanks PM Modi for 'thoughtful letter of condolence'

Taking to her unverified Twitter account on Friday, Durga shared the letter dated August 31. It spoke highly of the vocalist and said: "His talent and knowledge will remain forever with us, in our memories and in his students."

Pandit Jasraj&#039;s daughter Durga Jasraj thanks PM Modi for &#039;thoughtful letter of condolence&#039;

Mumbai: Durga Jasraj, daughter of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving letter of condolence for her father, who passed away last month.

In response, Durga wrote: "Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, Thank you so much for your thoughtful letter of condolence.

In response, Durga wrote: "Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, Thank you so much for your thoughtful letter of condolence.

"Indeed a colossal loss for the world of Indian Classical Music and all of us...

"Your loving words of appreciation for Bapu ji and his divine music have come at a time which has given us the family, students and his admirers the strength to remain positive and strong...

"Bapu ji's love and admiration for you is eternal...Seek your blessings in taking his rich legacy forward... Deeply grateful for this...Jai Ho #panditjasraj #PtJasraj."

Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17 in the US at the age of 90.

 

 

 

Pandit JasrajPM Narendra ModiDurga JasrajCondolence letterPandit Jasraj death
