Param Sundari to Thumkeshwari: Kriti Sanon spices it up with her iconic dance numbers- WATCH

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon took over the Indian cinema with her song Param Sundari which was released last year. This sensational queen had already set the stage on fire with its success and to date, everybody grooves to the beats of Param Sundari. And now to add blaze to the same, her latest song Thumkeshwari is doing a number on all the dance lovers.

Her iconic dance steps are all that we are currently vibing to and her killer moves, beautiful expressions, and Thumkas have taken a toll over our heart. Fans are truly going gaga over Kriti’s magnificent presence and her magnetic chemistry with Varun Dhawan.

This solid transformation from Param Sundari to Thumkeshwari has completely leveled up Kriti Sanon’s game in the industry. She has smoothly emerged as this iconic Bollywood actress whose moves and quirks get better by the day with every new dance number. While Varun’s presence played a part in Thumkeshwari, it was Kriti who solely owned the song with her allure and charisma throughout. Her tall presence, attractive expressions, and vivacious energy is wholeheartedly responsible for Thumkeshwari’s success.

This has completely been Kriti Sanon’s year. With back-to-back three releases slated to hit theatres, Sanon is shining brighter than ever. After watching the trailer of Bhediya, fans are excited to see her in the film. Her look as Sita in Prabhas starrer Adipurush was also loved across all quarters. The actress will also be seen in Ganapath next to Tiger Shroff and in Shehzada along with Kartik Aaryan.