trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665062
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka's Mother Madhu Chopra Attends Couple's Sufi Night in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra looked beautiful in a white ethnic suit. 

Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 08:28 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka's Mother Madhu Chopra Attends Couple's Sufi Night in Delhi Pic Courtesy: ANI/Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities have started in Delhi. On Wednesday, the duo hosted Sufi night for their close friends and family members. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka gave it a miss but the actress' mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence in the national capital.

Several images and clips have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Priyanka's mom could be seen posing for paps with Siddharth. Madhu Chopra looked beautiful in a white ethnic suit, while Siddharth opted for a stylish black Indo-western ensemble.

Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is Raghav's close relative, also attended the Sufi night. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present at the pre-wedding function. Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. They will now exchange their wedding vows over a two-day gala on September 23 and 24 with their families and friends in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train