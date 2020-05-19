हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor

Peek-a-boo into Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita’s love story as they celebrate 36th wedding anniversary

It was in 1984 that Anil Kapoor proposed to Sunita for marriage after dating her for 11 years.

Peek-a-boo into Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita’s love story as they celebrate 36th wedding anniversary
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kapoor.sunita

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary today. However, their love story began much earlier. It was in 1984 that Anil Kapoor proposed to Sunita for marriage after dating her for 11 years. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to wish each other on the special day and Anil also added another surprise by sharing their love story with fans.  

In a video message, the 63-year-old actor said, "This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of May 17. I signed a kind of important film, which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I took an even bigger step. I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing… A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SoundOn⁣ ⁣ !⁣ ⁣ Watch out for our wedding story tomorrow... @kapoor.sunita

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“ My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time 

A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor redefine love. They are parents to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam and Harshvardhan are actors while Rhea is a filmmaker.

Sonam and Rhea also posted heartfelt notes to wish their parents on their 36th wedding anniversary. Take a look:

Happy wedding anniversary, Anil and Sunita Kapoor.

