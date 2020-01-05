हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Pics from Deepika Padukone's pre-birthday celebration with team 'Chhapaak'

Team 'Chhapaak' surprised Deepika Padukone with a pre-birthday bash on the eve of her birthday on Saturday. She turned 34 today.

Pics from Deepika Padukone&#039;s pre-birthday celebration with team &#039;Chhapaak&#039;
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Cast and crew of actor Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Chhapaak' surprised the actor with a pre-birthday bash on the eve of her birthday on Saturday.

The actor who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming biographical-drama was seen celebrating with the director of the film Meghna Gulzar and her co-actor Vikrant Massey.

During the pre-birthday celebrations, Gulzar was seen sprinkling rose petals on Padukone as a mark of her adoration for the actor.

The soon to be a 34-year-old actor was all smiles during the cake cutting ceremony and was seen getting clicked with her fans who had gone to wish her.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Padukone will turn 34 on Sunday. On the work front, Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s period drama `Padmaavat`.

The actor will next be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor in `Chhapaak` which will hit theatres on January 10.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone birthdayDeepika Padukone Chhapaakchhapaak
