Pics from Deepika Padukone's pre-birthday celebration with team 'Chhapaak'

Mumbai: Cast and crew of actor Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Chhapaak' surprised the actor with a pre-birthday bash on the eve of her birthday on Saturday.

The actor who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming biographical-drama was seen celebrating with the director of the film Meghna Gulzar and her co-actor Vikrant Massey.

During the pre-birthday celebrations, Gulzar was seen sprinkling rose petals on Padukone as a mark of her adoration for the actor.

The soon to be a 34-year-old actor was all smiles during the cake cutting ceremony and was seen getting clicked with her fans who had gone to wish her.

Padukone will turn 34 on Sunday. On the work front, Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s period drama `Padmaavat`.

The actor will next be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor in `Chhapaak` which will hit theatres on January 10.