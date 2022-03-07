Poonam Pandey reveals Sam Bombay would ‘beat her like dog’, confesses she turned suicidal

New Delhi: Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey made painful revelations in the latest episode of Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’. In the latest episode, contestants were asked to discuss mental health and emotional wellbeing. Poonam in it shared her ordeal with domestic violence that she suffered at the hands of her husband Sam Bombay. Poonam said Sam would ‘beat her like a dog’ and the constant abuse made her suicidal.

“This jail, the food, my sleep, it is luxury for me. I was in a relationship for four years and for those four years of my life, I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I would not eat for days, that’s why I crave for vada pav. I would get beaten up. I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken so I couldn’t make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself. I’ve tried to kill myself multiple times. Kutte ki tarah maarta hai na, kutte ki tarah (He would beat me up like a dog),” Poonam had said.

She also opened up about suffering from insensitive and apathetic comments after photos of her in hospital bed post suffering violence went viral. People would say mean things like she deserved it. She said, "Mai zinda hu ye bahut badi baat hai mere liye, mai aaplog ke saath baithi hu ye badi baat hai mere liye (It's a big deal for me that I am alive today and sitting here with all of you.) But I'm proud of the fact that I'm out of it."

Poonam appealed to anyone facing a similar situation to speak up. "All the women and men because they also go through it, I would like to tell them all that please leave it, don't drag such relationships. Life is very precious please respect it,” she said.

Poonam Pandey got married to Sam Bombay in September 2020. She filed a domestic violence case against him just weeks after their marriage.