'Pradeep Sarkar Was Very Enthusiastic...', Says Producer Neeraj Tiwari Remembering The Late Filmmaker

New Delhi: Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, best known for the movie Parineeta, died at a Mumbai hospital. He was 68. Even though the senior filmmaker was suffering from kidney-related ailments, his passion for filmmaking and work hadn't waned a bit. He was working on the biopic on actress Priya Rajvansh and was very much looking forward to it.

Producer Neeraj Tiwari who was backing this project along with Deepak Mukut feels disheartened due to his sudden demise and shares how enthusiastic Pradeep was to start this film.

Neeraj shares,"I'm very saddened with his demise and it's a great shock for all of us as we were very much grateful and happy to have him on board. I'm speechless and this is a huge loss not only for us but for the whole industry."

Recalling his meeting with Pradeep Sarkar for the film he tells,"I met him at his place for the first time. Since past one and half years he was working on this project. Also, we together went to Randeep's place to lock him for this project and Pradeep dada was very happy to have him on board. Infact, Randeep was also happy about the same. We were about to go in floors in few months but this unfortunate dismissal happened."

He continues, "This film was very close to his heart and he was always enthusiastic about it. Currently, he was not working on any other projects except our film and just few days ago he did the recce."