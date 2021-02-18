Preggers model-actress Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in a bikini, goes camping with fam jam!

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon is preggers the third time and the stunning beauty is making the most of her time with family. She recently went on camping at the Valentine's Day with her fam jam and rocked a bikini.

Lisa Haydon's bikini look went viral on the internet as the leggy lass flaunted her baby bump.

Earlier this month, the stunning model-actress took to social media and announced her third pregnancy via video. She posted the video on Instagram and joining her in sharing the good news was son Zack.

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut in 2010 release Aisha. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen garnered her praise and recognition.

She was also seen in Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The tall and talented Lisa got married Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple is blessed with two boys - Zack and Leo. On May 2017, Zack was born and in February 2020, Lisa gave birth to their second son named Leo.

The duo is now expecting their third child, a baby girl, in June 2021.