Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas throw 'LIT Holi' bash at LA home, couple shares passionate kiss

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas throw &#039;LIT Holi&#039; bash at LA home, couple shares passionate kiss
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi together after becoming proud parents of a baby girl at their LA residence. 

The power couple who became parents recently via surrogacy has now shared some jaw-dropping pictures from their Holi bash and called it a ‘lit’ affair. 

 

PeeCee took to her social media account and wrote, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours..”

The beautiful diva shared various photos and videos from her Holi bash, where both Nick and Priyanka can be seen kissing and rubbing their cheeks against each other. The madly in love couple celebrated the festival with their friends and closed ones. 

 

For the occassion, Priyanka wore a top with shorts, sandals and completed her look with earrings and a neckpiece. Nick wore a white shirt and matching pants.

In another post, Priyanka shared some stills from her celebrations where she can be seen playing with gulaal, another had a close-up picture of her husband and in the third and last picture, the duo ends the post with a kiss. 

 

