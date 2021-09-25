हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra asks Parineeti if she's the inspiration behind her latest red hot monokini look!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently chilling with her family in the Maldives, has been dropping some jaw-dropping pictures from her vaccation. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently chilling with her family in the Maldives, has been dropping some jaw-dropping pictures from her vaccation. 

On Saturday morning, the actress stunned everyone in her beach bod in a perfect cherry red monokini and while her fans are still drooling over her picture, it was her sister Priyanka Chopra’s comment which is getting a special attention. 

Commenting on her bikini picture, PeeCee quickly asked her sister, Aha! Inspired maybe??! to the comment box. 

pari

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself, Parineeti wrote, "Sunburnt … @ncstravels @intercontinental_maldives #Intercontinentalmaldives.."

 

Which means Priyanka asked her sister whether she took inspiration from her for the picture as she shared a similar picture recently on her Instagram handle. 

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra had back-to-back three film releases this year. The actress featured in the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train that was released on Netflix in February. She was later seen in Sundeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina, which are available on Amazon Prime Videos.

She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film.

 

Tags:
Parineeti ChopraPriyanka ChopraMaldivesvacay timebikini shootBollywood actresses
