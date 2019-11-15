close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas shell out whopping 20 million for their dream house in Los Angeles

New Delhi: During the promotions of her film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra had expressed her desire to own a house in Los Angeles and looks like her dream turned into a reality sooner than expected.

PeeCee and Nick have reportedly invested 20 million dollars (Rs 144 crore) in a 20,000-square-foot property in Los Angeles.

As per a TOI report, PeeCee and Nick's dream house in LA has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, high ceilings and ample outdoor space. Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have also invested in a similar property which is just three miles away from them. They have 14.1 million dollars for a 15,000-square-foot home.

The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018, and will celebrate their first anniversary soon.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

The film received a warm response from the audiences and the critics lauded their impactful performances. 

