हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jacqueline Fernandez

Priyanka Chopra’s old home is Jacqueline Fernandez’s new abode

As per Pinkvilla report, Jacqueline, who had been house hunting for a while, has moved into Priyanka’s Juhu house in a building named KarmaYog. The apartment boasts of ‘an expansive living area and sunny outdoor balcony’. It also consists of five bedrooms. 

Priyanka Chopra’s old home is Jacqueline Fernandez’s new abode
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shifted to Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra’s old house in Juhu. The house is reportedly valued at Rs 7 crore. The ‘Kick’ actress was living in Bandra for a few years.

As per Pinkvilla report, Jacqueline, who had been house hunting for a while, has moved into Priyanka’s Juhu house in a building named KarmaYog. The apartment boasts of ‘an expansive living area and sunny outdoor balcony’. It also consists of five bedrooms. 

It is the same house where Priyanka lived when she married American singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018, as per the report. 

Jacqueline often regales her fans with her stunning picture and videos. The Sri Lankan beauty enjoys a massive following of 47.9 million on Instagram alone. Take a look at some of her posts: 

On the work front, Jacqueline is quite a busy bee this year. She is currently filming her upcoming movie ‘Bhoot Police’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's directorial venture ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh. The sequel to the superhit film ‘Kick’, alongside Salman Khan and multi-starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ are also in the pipeline. She was last seen in Shirish Kunder's ‘Mrs Serial Killer’, on Netflix. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezPriyanka ChopraJacqueline Fernandez Juhu houseNick Jonas
Next
Story

Shanaya Kapoor steals BFF Suhana Khan's skirt, stuns fans with belly dancing skills - Watch

  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M14S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Congress spread wrong perception on agricultural laws?