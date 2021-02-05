Priyanka Chopra’s old home is Jacqueline Fernandez’s new abode

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shifted to Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra’s old house in Juhu. The house is reportedly valued at Rs 7 crore. The ‘Kick’ actress was living in Bandra for a few years.

As per Pinkvilla report, Jacqueline, who had been house hunting for a while, has moved into Priyanka’s Juhu house in a building named KarmaYog. The apartment boasts of ‘an expansive living area and sunny outdoor balcony’. It also consists of five bedrooms.

It is the same house where Priyanka lived when she married American singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018, as per the report.

Jacqueline often regales her fans with her stunning picture and videos. The Sri Lankan beauty enjoys a massive following of 47.9 million on Instagram alone. Take a look at some of her posts:

On the work front, Jacqueline is quite a busy bee this year. She is currently filming her upcoming movie ‘Bhoot Police’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's directorial venture ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh. The sequel to the superhit film ‘Kick’, alongside Salman Khan and multi-starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ are also in the pipeline. She was last seen in Shirish Kunder's ‘Mrs Serial Killer’, on Netflix.