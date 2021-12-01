Priyanka Chopra says long-distance romance has been 'hard', shares how Nick Jonas flew in just for dinner!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been filming her upcoming series `Citadel` in London over the last 12 months, but the actress says it`s been tough to be apart from her husband American pop singer Nick Jonas for so long.

Priyanka shared: "This year has been really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can`t travel to see your family. I was just alone."

The actress and Nick, 29, have needed to quarantine before they`ve been able to spend time together at various points over the last year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Priyanka concedes that it`s made life "tricky" for the loved-up duo.

She told the `Ladies First With Laura Brown` podcast: "It was tricky but we managed."

Priyanka and Nick are both understanding of their individual situations and their long-term career ambitions.

The `Baywatch` star said: "We talk all the time. We know each other`s hearts. We prioritise each other in everything that we do.

"We`ve had individual careers and we`re both very clear about never interfering in each other`s professional lives because we`re always partners and assets. We`ll have an opinion on each other`s things, we`ll be each other`s champions."

She added: "But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we`ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time."

Priyanka also appreciates how flexible Nick has been over the last year.

She said: "Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day, just to have dinner with me and fly back."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty including 'Matrix 4: Resurrections', Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo.