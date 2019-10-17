close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanshu Painyuli

Priyanshu Painyuli added his own experience to 'Upstarts'

Priyanshu studied filmmaking from S.A.E Institute with five of his friends.

Priyanshu Painyuli added his own experience to &#039;Upstarts&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli took cue from his own experiences to add to his upcoming Netflix project "Upstarts".

"Upstarts" follows the journey of three young college graduates Kapil (Priyanshu), Yash (Chandrachoor Rai) and Vinay (Shadab Kamal) from a small town in India, who are captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country. They then decide to start their own company that will change the world. It delves into "What has greater value, their dreams or their friendship?"

Priyanshu studied filmmaking from S.A.E Institute with five of his friends. They decided to start their own production company, and called it ‘Capture Crew Productions'. Some of their initial projects included corporate ad films, documentaries, and music videos.

"These projects were all small scale, but it was a great experience, it was something we all friends loved working on together. Our dreams were big, but you know destiny takes you where you belong, and here I am, working in films and chasing my dreams," Priyanshu said.

As the company started growing, they realised they were in need for better equipment and more investment, which looked difficult at that point in their lives. Due to this, everyone moved out of the company to do their own thing. Priyanshu then shifted to Mumbai with the aim of focusing on his acting career.

What happened to the company?

"Out of six people, two of them are still at it back in Bengaluru. Arun and Neil, after so many years, have succeeded in setting up a big office with a good studio space and a hard-working team," he said,

"Upstarts" will start streaming on Netflix from October 18.

 

 

Tags:
Priyanshu PainyuliUpstartsNetflix
Next
Story

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to boyfriend, shares pics!

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day