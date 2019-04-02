हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhuri Dixit

Producer's job is more challenging: Madhuri Dixit

She will soon be seen in the upcoming multi-starrer film titled "Kalank".

Producer&#039;s job is more challenging: Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who along with her husband Sriram Nene has made their debut as film producer with the Marathi movie "15 August", says the job is tougher than acting.

"As an actress, my job is quite easy. Once I am done with my performance in front of the camera and the shooting is over, I am done for the day. But as a producer, I am working every day till the film is completed, which includes three phases -- pre-production, production and post-production. I would say the job of a producer is much (more) challenging."

Having been associated with the business of cinema for several years, did Madhuri made suggestions in the process of film's making? "We (my husband and I) were involved in the process but did not interfere. I let it be," she replied.

"I must say the constant challenges, new creative ventures and innovating new things drive me to keep at it. I want all of it -- my dance, acting, film production to parenting my sons. I enjoy everything that I do," said Madhuri.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming multi-starrer film titled "Kalank".

"15 August" is streaming on Netflix.

 

Tags:
Madhuri DixitMadhuri Dixit moviesNetflixKalank15 Augustsriram neneMarathi movie
Next
Story

Bruce Willis' island estate worth $33 mn on sale

Must Watch

PT2M23S

Deshhit: Piyush Goyal targets 'NYAY' scheme of Rahul Gandhi