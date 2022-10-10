'Pushpa' actress Rashmika Mandanna slips into swimsuit, enjoys herself in pool in Maldives: PIC

NEW DELHI: Starring in Telugu and Kannada films, actress Rashmika Mandanna became a national crush in 2020 and emerged as a pan-India star with the 2021 release 'Pushpa: The Rise'. She is currently holidaying in the Maldives along with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. Yesterday, she dropped a few glimpses from her vacation and eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was wearing the same sunglasses that Vijay Deverakonda was spotted wearing a day before at the Mumbai airport, before jetting off out of the city.

On Sunday, Rashmika dropped another photo of her where she is seen enjoying an infinity pool session while looking absolutely breathtaking in a blue swimsuit. It's hard to take eyes off her latest picture as Rashmika flaunts her beautiful smile in the click.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA WORK FRONT

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in Bollywood with 'Goodbye', which opened in theatres on October 7. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati in the lead. She currently has Ranbir Kapoor's family-drama 'Animal' and the Allu Arjun-led action-drama 'Pushpa 2' in her kitty.

Both movies are set to hit the screens next year. Rashmika is also part of 'Mission Majnu', a spy thriller film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi. She will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra.