R Madhavan wishes sister Devika on her birthday, says 'it's been such a privilege being your brother'

Chennai: Actor Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his critically acclaimed superhit film, `Rocketry: The Nambi Effect`, has penned an adorable birthday post for his sister Devika, who celebrates her 50th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram to express his wishes, the actor, while posting a picture of him together with his sister, wrote: "Wishing a happy 50th birthday to one of the most generous caring and nicest souls I have ever known."

"Someone who works tirelessly for everybody else without expecting a whisper of gratitude. It`s been such a privilege being your brother for 50 years and I pray for 50 more for the sake of everybody else in this family."

"Devika, you are an inspiration and even though I may not show or say it enough, you`ve always been one. Love you, Tangachhi. Happy birthday again."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

The picture posted by Madhavan for the post has also been winning appreciation. Well-known classical musicians Ranjani and Gayathri too responded to Madhavan`s post. They said: "Happy Birthday wishes to Devika! What a lovely pic!"