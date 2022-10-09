NewsLifestylePeople
R MADHAVAN

R Madhavan wishes sister Devika on her birthday, says 'it's been such a privilege being your brother'

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the film 'Dhoka' will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's 'Alibaug'

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Actor Madhavan penned an adorable post for his sister on social media
  • The actor was last seen in the film 'Dhoka'
  • He will be next seen in the film 'Alibaug'

Trending Photos

R Madhavan wishes sister Devika on her birthday, says 'it's been such a privilege being your brother'

Chennai: Actor Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his critically acclaimed superhit film, `Rocketry: The Nambi Effect`, has penned an adorable birthday post for his sister Devika, who celebrates her 50th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram to express his wishes, the actor, while posting a picture of him together with his sister, wrote: "Wishing a happy 50th birthday to one of the most generous caring and nicest souls I have ever known."

"Someone who works tirelessly for everybody else without expecting a whisper of gratitude. It`s been such a privilege being your brother for 50 years and I pray for 50 more for the sake of everybody else in this family."

"Devika, you are an inspiration and even though I may not show or say it enough, you`ve always been one. Love you, Tangachhi. Happy birthday again."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@actormaddy)

The picture posted by Madhavan for the post has also been winning appreciation. Well-known classical musicians Ranjani and Gayathri too responded to Madhavan`s post. They said: "Happy Birthday wishes to Devika! What a lovely pic!"

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk