Raj Kundra’s associate Yash Thakur denies any involvement in pornography case, says he is being framed

New Delhi: Raj Kundra’s associate Yash Thakur aka Arvind Shrivastava has denied all charges levelled against him by Mumbai Police in pornography creation and distribution case. Thakur’s lawyer has also filed an application in the magistrate court requesting to unfreeze his client and his family's bank accounts.

Thakur is allegedly responsible for the distribution of 90 pornographic films in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the last two years. Denying the charges he shared with ETimes, “It is a wrong allegation. I do not own any company. I am an IT consultant and design OTT solutions and I have submitted documents to support my side along with the audio bytes. If they still want to frame and press charges then I cannot help. This documental proof will stand in court.”

Thakur claims it all started with him getting extortion calls with regards to his association with the Nuefliks company. “I was getting extortion calls since January 2021. I told the caller that I am not the owner of the company and I cannot pay. I was threatened to be framed and later all this happened in February.”

The police allege a significant role played by Thakur in the distribution of adult film content produced by Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s company. Thakur claims he has never even spoken to Kundra. “I have clarified through my lawyer that Nuefliks is a US-based company and I was hired as a consultant. I have never spoken to Raj Kundra or any of his associates,” said Thakur.