Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwarya offer prayers at Tirumala temple

South superstar Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwarya visited the Tirumala temple on Wednesday, as the veteran actor turned 72 recently. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 10:01 AM IST|Source: IANS

Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwarya offer prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirupati: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala here. Accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya, the actor participated in suprabhata seva. Guided by the priests, they performed different rituals. Later, they were offered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Earlier, officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the hill shrine, welcomed Rajnikatnth and Aishwarya on their arrival at the main gate of the temple.

The father-daughter duo had arrived in the temple town on Wednesday and after the night halt, had an early morning darshan. Rajinikanth visited the temple three days after he turned 72. Visuals of his visit to the temple along with the daughter went viral on social media. The superstar will visit Pedda dargah at Kadapa later in the day. He, along with his daughter, will offer prayers at Ameen Peer dargah, popularly also known as Pedda dargah.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar`s `Jailer`. The film is likely to hit the screen in the first half of 2023. He is also playing a cameo role in his daughter, Aishwarya`s upcoming film, Lal Salaam.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Annaatthe (2021), recently signed a two-film deal with Lyca Productions. His next film is likely to be titled Cibi Chakravathy or Desingh Periyasamy.

 

