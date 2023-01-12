Rakhi Sawant heartbroken as Adil Khan Durrani calls their marriage 'fake', wedding photos go viral

NEW DELHI: Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is back in the news. The actress, who was recently seen on the Marathi Bigg Boss, surprised her fans after she announced her marriage to her boyfriend Adil Durrani on social media. Rakhi took to Instagram and dropped pictures and a video of them from their court marriage. As per Rakhi, she got married to Adil last year, after three months of knowing him. Her confirmation comes after Adil denied the wedding speculations to a news channel.

The video Rakhi Sawant shared shows her in a printed red and pink sharara with a beige dupatta on her head, while Adil is casually dressed up in a black shirt and denim. The two had garlands around their neck and were seen signing some documents, which appeared to be their marriage registration form.

Another photo shows them holding a document with their photos and a stamp of 'Marriage Registrar'. Speaking about the same, Rakhi told ETimes that they had a court wedding in July 2022 after knowing each other for three months. "We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would be difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai (If you associate yourself with Rakhi Sawant then that means you have invited shame)."

However, as pe Etimes, Adil completely denied Rakhi Sawant's claims and called their marriage 'fake'.

Learning about Adil's reactions, Rakhi Sawant was completely in tears and burst out crying. She told the website, "Is he mad? I have given all the proof of marriage. I don't know the reason behind his denial. I trusted him blindly and got married seven months ago. He asked me not to reveal their marriage for a year because of his sister's wedding. I trusted him and went to Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house."

She allegedly also gave hints about Adil cheating on her while she was away, in the Marathi Bigg Boss house. The actress shared that she has seen something on his phone. "A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai (I am worried hence people need to know about my wedding)," she added.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Singh. The two entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house together but parted ways soon after the show's grand finale. Later, in February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming that the decision to end the relationship was his.