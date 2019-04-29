close

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh cycled her way to fitness in London

She was shooting the song "Tu mila to haina" in Hyde Park in London.

Rakul Preet Singh cycled her way to fitness in London

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet is a fitness freak, and says she decided to cycle around Hyde Park in London while shooting for "De De Pyaar De" to catch up on her exercise routine.

"When I got to know that we will be shooting for the song in Hyde Park, I instantly made up my mind that I would cycle to the shooting base," Rakul said in a statement.

"It was a perfect chance to catch up on my exercise routine. I travelled to and fro on cycle and must have easily cycled for 5-6 km in a day while we were shooting there," she added.

"Tu mila to haina", an upbeat romantic number, has been hailed by the audience for its refreshingly light music, beautiful visuals and Ajay Devgn-Rakul's chemistry.

"De De Pyaar De" is helmed by Akiv Ali and also stars Tabu. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on May 17.

 

Rakul Preet Singhrakul preet singh moviesde de pyaar deAjay Devgn
