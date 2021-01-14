हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh ditches her swanky car and cycles to Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday' sets - Watch viral video

On the work front, Rakul will be seen as a co-pilot in 'Mayday' which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. 

Rakul Preet Singh ditches her swanky car and cycles to Ajay Devgn starrer &#039;Mayday&#039; sets - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh decided to ditch her swanky car and rather opt for a time-saving safe ride. How? Well, a fitness freak Rakul cycled her way to the sets of her upcoming venture 'Mayday' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. 

Rakul Preet Singh all dressed in perfect cycling gear posted the video on Instagram. She captioned it: Welll whAt m trying to say here is cycling on way to set time management.. 12kms #mayday #workouten @eas.india

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Well, in the past as well, many top actors including Salman Khan has been spotted cycling to sets. 

 

The film is produced and directed by Ajay Devgn and went on the floors in December last year. It also features Angira Dhar in a pivotal part. 

 

