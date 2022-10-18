Rakul Preet Singh talks about getting ‘slim’ and ‘tall’ in hilarious video- Watch

New Delhi: Actor Rakul Preet Singh is one such actress who keeps on sharing her pictures on social media and keeps giving her fans and admirers a sneak peek in her life. Recently, the actress shared a hilarious video of hers on Instagram in which she could be seen asking Siri how to get slim and tall without doing any exercise and only eating. In the video, Rakul said, “Hey Siri! How to get slim and tall without exercise, only eating.” Further adding, she said, “fast food food also, fast food included.” Sharing the video on Instagram, Rakul wrote, “Life problem (laughing emoji)." Along with this, she also used the hashtag #justcostrending on it.

Fans of the actress could not control their excitement and took to the comments section to share their love for her. “Siri be like :- Go too bed and start dreaming,” commented one fan. “If we could get thiner and taller without any exercise, wah main toh bethke khata hi rahu,” added another fan.

See the video here

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh’s latest ‘Doctor G’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana released in the theatres on October 14. The film also stars ‘Delhi Crime’ star Shefali Shah in a prominent role. Now she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film ‘Thank God’ which will release this Friday. Recently, the actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani and Bhumi Pednekar in London.

She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with 2014 youth film ‘Yaariyan’ alongside Himansh Kohli. Apart from Bollywood, she also works in Tamil and Telugu language films.